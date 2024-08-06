Winter Sports School pilots Lindsey Vonn Foundation Advisory Program into annual curriculum

The foundation, started by Olympic alpine ski racer and Park City resident Lindsey Vonn, helps young female athletes develop leadership skills.

#STRONGgirls focuses on mind, body, relationships, confidence, grit and leadership in high school girls and fosters connections between upper and lower classmen.

The curriculum will include the entire student body regardless of sex or gender identity and will be added to the school’s Advisory Program.

WSS juniors and seniors will serve as the curriculum leaders who will help lead the rest of the student body through the program. Head of School, Tess Miner-Farra, said student leaders will be selected by the Student Support Team leadership at the school based on an application and their demonstrated leadership at the school.

The school will host Vonn, and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation Youth Ambassador team, at a private school event in August, where Vonn and LVF alumni will provide an overview of the #STRONGgirls program.

The Winter Sports School is the only public charter high school in the country with an academic calendar from April through November to help winter athletes pursue their athletic endeavors.