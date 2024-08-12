Park City Song Summit tickets almost sold out

The Song Summit features three kinds of events including workshops to discuss the art of music and songwriting, live shows and wellness activities including yoga sessions, hiking and biking.

The Song Summit Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using music to promote healing, wellness and education.

During the event, the foundation also provides recovery and wellness services to over 150 artists who are struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide.

Amphitheater tickets are still available for shows featuring My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.