© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Song Summit tickets almost sold out

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:45 PM MDT
Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, addresses the crowd on September 8, 2022
KPCW
Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, addresses the crowd on September 8, 2022

The Park City Song Summit’s three-day local music festival at Canyons Village begins Thursday, and tickets are selling fast.

The Song Summit features three kinds of events including workshops to discuss the art of music and songwriting, live shows and wellness activities including yoga sessions, hiking and biking.

The Song Summit Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using music to promote healing, wellness and education.

During the event, the foundation also provides recovery and wellness services to over 150 artists who are struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide.

Amphitheater tickets are still available for shows featuring My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver