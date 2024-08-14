Road work will close lane through Kamas Main Street

The goal is to preserve the life and longevity of the road and give drivers better traction.

There will be no shoulder parking available this week along the road through Kamas to Rock Cliff Road as crews prepare for paving operations.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures and vehicle size restrictions during operations Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flaggers and pilot-cars will guide drivers through the one-way alternating traffic pattern.

All lanes will be open on weekends and holidays.

Construction will last about two months, ending this fall. For updates and more information visit UDOT's project website.