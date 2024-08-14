© 2024 KPCW

Road work will close lane through Kamas Main Street

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:04 PM MDT
State Route 32 runs through Kamas and Francis and serves as the town's Main Streets.
State Route 32 runs through Kamas and Francis and serves as the towns' Main Streets.

Drivers can expect delays as the Utah Department of Transportation begins its resurfacing and paving project along state Route 32 in Kamas beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

The goal is to preserve the life and longevity of the road and give drivers better traction.

There will be no shoulder parking available this week along the road through Kamas to Rock Cliff Road as crews prepare for paving operations.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures and vehicle size restrictions during operations Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flaggers and pilot-cars will guide drivers through the one-way alternating traffic pattern.

All lanes will be open on weekends and holidays.

Construction will last about two months, ending this fall. For updates and more information visit UDOT's project website.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver