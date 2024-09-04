UOP applies to build hotel around Olympic freestyle pool

The hotel has been envisioned since 2013, when the county accepted Utah Olympic Park’s master plan, said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton.

“It'll be replacing what is one of the original buildings, the Legacy Center, and surround the pool,” he said. “It'll have a great atmosphere with the athlete training that's going on and our freestyle shows that we do throughout the summer.”

He’s excited because it can be a source of revenue for the park, which relies on an ever-shrinking endowment to stay afloat .

“We already have some lodging up at the park, and that is our affordable housing project for athletes, coaches and staff of the Olympic Park. That was our first foray into doing lodging,” Hilton said. “This is a little more geared towards public visitors.”

And for that reason, it will be another asset during the 2034 Winter Olympics, which are expected to replenish the UOLF’s coffers when the Games return to Salt Lake City.

Community Development Director Peter Barnes, Summit County’s top planning official, calls the project a sign of the times.

“[The hotel] looks like a sign of things to come,” he said. “The larger, more complex projects and those that may or may not be influenced by upcoming future events in the Olympics.”

Hilton said the Legacy Center currently houses offices for UOP and Park City Ski and Snowboard employees, as well as athlete lockers. Those may be included in the new hotel or moved to a separate building, Hilton said.

The UOP’s contractor is Utah Development and Construction, and the park needs a conditional use permit for the hotel. That means it needs the approval of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.