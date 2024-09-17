Summit County staff drop housing from draft Ure Ranch plan

A Summit County staff report indicates housing may no longer be in the Ure Ranch’s future. It doesn’t give a reason for dropping housing, but it was the most contentious topic at previous open houses .

The county wants more public feedback at the Summit County Council meeting Sept. 17.

That’s when the Lands and Natural Resources Department will present its updated plans for the 834 acres west of Kamas, which Summit County began to purchase in 2023.

Staff have axed community housing from the plans, and their report indicates they want the council to weigh in on that decision.

The uses that remain are maintaining the working ranch’s agricultural production, creating recreational open space and purchasing conservation easements to restrict development.

Summit County must raise a total of $25 million by 2027 to purchase the entire ranch from the Ure family.

Staff have sought grants to cover the final cost and are over halfway there. They’re expected to recommend closing on some of the parcels early, in December of this year, at Wednesday’s council meeting.