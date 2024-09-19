© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT begins seven-phase wildlife fencing project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT
UDOT will install three miles of fence along Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 as part of a seven-phase project.
UDOT
UDOT will install three miles of fence along Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 as part of a seven-phase project.

The Utah Department of Transportation will install nearly three miles of wildlife fencing near Echo Junction in Summit County.

The new fencing wall near the Interstate 84 and Interstate 80 junction north of Echo Reservoir will funnel wildlife to a freeway under crossing.

Adding the fencing is part one of a seven-phase project to enhance safety and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions near the junction.

The fencing along Interstate 80 will funnel animals to a pass under the road.
UDOT
The fencing along Interstate 80 will funnel animals to a pass under the road.

The project will also include building wildlife fences north, east and south along I-80 and I-84.

The total cost for this phase of the project is $2.3 million. It’s partially funded by nearly $350,000 in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and other stakeholders.

UDOT manages over 60 wildlife crossings throughout the state, including the wildlife bridge over I-80 at the top of Parleys Canyon.

Construction on this phase of the fencing is scheduled to finish in November with minimal impact to traffic.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver