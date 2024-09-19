UDOT begins seven-phase wildlife fencing project
The Utah Department of Transportation will install nearly three miles of wildlife fencing near Echo Junction in Summit County.
The new fencing wall near the Interstate 84 and Interstate 80 junction north of Echo Reservoir will funnel wildlife to a freeway under crossing.
Adding the fencing is part one of a seven-phase project to enhance safety and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions near the junction.
The project will also include building wildlife fences north, east and south along I-80 and I-84.
The total cost for this phase of the project is $2.3 million. It’s partially funded by nearly $350,000 in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and other stakeholders.
UDOT manages over 60 wildlife crossings throughout the state, including the wildlife bridge over I-80 at the top of Parleys Canyon.
Construction on this phase of the fencing is scheduled to finish in November with minimal impact to traffic.