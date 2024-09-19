UDOT begins seven-phase wildlife fencing project

The new fencing wall near the Interstate 84 and Interstate 80 junction north of Echo Reservoir will funnel wildlife to a freeway under crossing.

Adding the fencing is part one of a seven-phase project to enhance safety and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions near the junction.

UDOT The fencing along Interstate 80 will funnel animals to a pass under the road.

The project will also include building wildlife fences north, east and south along I-80 and I-84.

The total cost for this phase of the project is $2.3 million. It’s partially funded by nearly $350,000 in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and other stakeholders.

UDOT manages over 60 wildlife crossings throughout the state, including the wildlife bridge over I-80 at the top of Parleys Canyon.

Construction on this phase of the fencing is scheduled to finish in November with minimal impact to traffic.