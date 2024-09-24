KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council candidate forum

The forum is a partnership between KPCW, The Park Record, Park City Community Foundation and the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

The group invited all five candidates running for Summit County Council to participate in the forum Oct. 1 at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center. The four candidates running in contested races plan to attend.

Incumbent Democrat Roger Armstrong and Republican Tory Welch are vying for council seat A. Democrat Megan McKenna and Republican Ari Ioannides are running for council seat C.

Incumbent Democrat Tonja Hanson is uncontested for council seat B and will not be able to attend the forum.

Candidates can meet and greet voters at their own tables before and after the forum which is from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

KPCW and Park Record news staff will moderate the discussion. Then the audience will have a chance to ask candidates questions.

Mail-in ballots go out Oct. 15 before the general election Nov. 5.