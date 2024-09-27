North Summit Rec to cut ribbon on Beacon Hill sports complex
North Summit Recreation Special Service District's grand opening celebration begins Saturday at 5 p.m.
The multi-use rec facility is across the street from North Summit Elementary School on Beacon Hill Drive.
It began as a pavilion and playground but now has four pickleball courts, a basketball court and a multisport field. Recreation District Director Jaycie Diston says it can accommodate softball, baseball, soccer, football and more.
The grand opening celebration is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. There will be a nine square court, bounce house and slide.
North Summit Rec is organizing free pickleball and cornhole tournaments for youths and adults.
Registration is free and online at northsummitrec.com.