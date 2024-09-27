© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Summit Rec to cut ribbon on Beacon Hill sports complex

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT
North Summit Recreation Special Service District

North Summit Recreation Special Service District's grand opening celebration begins Saturday at 5 p.m.

The multi-use rec facility is across the street from North Summit Elementary School on Beacon Hill Drive.

It began as a pavilion and playground but now has four pickleball courts, a basketball court and a multisport field. Recreation District Director Jaycie Diston says it can accommodate softball, baseball, soccer, football and more.

The grand opening celebration is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. There will be a nine square court, bounce house and slide.

North Summit Rec is organizing free pickleball and cornhole tournaments for youths and adults.

Registration is free and online at northsummitrec.com.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas