Summit County nonprofit searches for local artists for holiday market

Applications are open for the Holiday Makers Market . Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said the market is not as time-intensive as the Park Silly Sunday Market.

“They have to be there for eight hours a day,” she said. “It can be really labor-intensive sometimes, but luckily, Park Silly has an amazing audience, and it's usually worth it,” she said. “What we try to offer is really a storefront where artists or creative makers can give us the product and we'll just sell it on consignment for them.”

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County An ornament sold at the 2023 Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Holiday Makers Market.

The holiday market builds on previous iterations of Brand PC, a holiday pop-up shop providing space for local entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their creative products. However, the Arts Council now has a brick-and-mortar space to display the art.

The nonprofit has sent out a call for artists and creators to join in the market.

"If you are someone who makes granola, or if you make jewelry, or if you're a painter, a sculptor, this is really a great opportunity for you to get your brand out there,” Scudder said.

The last day to apply for the holiday market is Monday, Oct. 21. Find the application here .

The market opens Nov. 22.