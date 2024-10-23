© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch Back reservoirs pull docks for winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
A wedge dock is set up in Rockport Reservoir in Echo State Park.

Wasatch Back reservoirs are readying for winter and pulling their courtesy docks for the season.

Rockport Reservoir pulled their docs earlier this season and Deer Creek and Jordanelle followed suit Wednesday.

Smaller wedge docks will remain in the water until the first frost.

Deer Creek and Rockport reservoirs are also under a warning advisory for harmful algal blooms.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality recommends against swimming in the contaminated water.
