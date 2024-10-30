Alpine Forestry to conduct prescribed burns in Summit County

Alpine Forestry Co-Owner David Telian says there are a number of projects coming up.

“We started burning in the Sun Peak area that's kind of along the whole entire Bear Hollow Drive corridor,” he said. “There will be burning going on both sides of Bear Hollow Drive in and around that community.”

After crews finish the burns near Bear Hollow, they will move to the Pinebrook neighborhood.

“We have burning on their open space, about 20 acres worth,” Telian said. “More on the upper reaches of Pinebrook, but still, near some of the homes there on Canyon Drive, Buckboard Drive, Stage Coach, that area.”

Telian says burns are weather-dependent. The public is asked not to report smoke from these prescribed burns. For the latest updates on where crews are burning visit Alpine Forestry’s Instagram page.