Summit County winter parking restrictions in place soon

Seasonal parking restrictions begin Nov. 15, making it illegal to park on the sides of county roads unless otherwise marked.

Summit County Public Works Deputy Director Austin Prescott said it causes problems for the snow plows.

“We give them a wide berth, so the snow builds up around them, and that causes a hazard for the rest of the driving public," he said. "If it freezes, then it's more of a hazard for plows.”

In Summit County, vehicles that block plowing efforts will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Prescott also warned homeowners against pushing snow into the road when clearing sidewalks and driveways.

“It becomes more of a hazard for the plows and everyone else traveling that road," he said. "And just the nature of the plow, probably, if you clear it into the road, it's going to end up down the street in your neighbor's driveway.”

He says to push the snow to the side of your driveway on your own property instead.

Prescott said the best thing drivers can do to help plow drivers is to give them space, “They don't stop on a dime, and if you hurry to get in front of them, that causes issues. We'd like to keep our drivers safe.”

He also reminds residents not to try to flag down plows or build snow forts in berms along the road.