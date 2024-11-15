Megan McKenna likely to keep lead in race for open Summit County Council seat

Democrat Megan McKenna, a housing advocate for Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, is likely to take the only open seat on the council this January. It’s an at-large seat, meaning she would represent the entire county.

She is challenged by Republican Ari Ioannides, who is a board member for Park City Performing Arts and the North Summit Fire District. They're vying for the seat currently held by Democrat Malena Stevens, who chose not to run for reelection.

As of Friday evening, McKenna had 341 more votes than Ioannides, a margin of 1.38%.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse says that’s the result that will likely stand until the Nov. 19 canvass, when results are certified.

But, there were 445 voters whose signatures could not be verified as of Friday. Those voters must go to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, to “cure” their signatures for their ballot to count.

Ioannides would only win if the cured ballots surpass the gap.

The county council's Nov. 19 vote makes the results official.

Also as of Friday, incumbent Democrat Roger Armstrong is certain to keep the seat he’s held the past 12 years by an over 4% margin. He was challenged by Hoytsville entrepreneur and Republican Tory Welch.

There’s a partisan divide in the 2024 council race results between eastern and western Summit County. Eastern Summit County preferred Republicans, while Park City and the Snyderville Basin preferred Democrats.

Notable exceptions were precincts for The Colony and Promontory gated communities. People there voted red. Silver Creek Estates was purple.

In-person votes skewed toward Republicans when compared to mail-ins.

The Summit County Council has been composed entirely of Democrats since the end of 2016.

Two notable ballot initiatives are also decided.

A new 0.5% sales tax to fund emergency services will pass, and voters in northern Summit County rejected a $114 million bond to fund a new high school .

Summit County’s turnout this election was nearly 89%.

Click here for the latest Summit County election results.