Summit County Council won’t raise property taxes this year

The months-long process of raising property taxes in Utah is called Truth-in-Taxation, affectionately nicknamed “TNT.” Summit County councilmembers lit the fuse before the Nov. 5 election and snuffed it out Wednesday thanks to the newly-approved sales tax.

At its Nov. 13 meeting the council directed county staff not to schedule any property tax hearings.

“If anyone's planning on attending a public hearing because you've got that tax notice — all of those public hearings have been canceled,” Council Vice Chair Tonja Hanson said.

A property tax increase might’ve been needed to cover the 2025 budget, but voters approved a 0.5% sales tax this election instead. That was councilmembers’ stated preference too.

County leaders kept a property tax hike on the back burner in case it didn’t pass, and, as required, sent out tax increase notices to residents.

As of late Wednesday, 72% of Summit County voters said they wanted a new sales tax instead of paying more on their properties.

It’s called the emergency services sales tax because of what state law allows it to fund: search and rescue, emergency medical services, waste disposal, police, fire protection and avalanche forecasting — freeing up money in the general fund for other items.

Those who support the sales tax argue that it allows Summit County tourists and visitors to share the cost of the services they use. Staff estimate visitors account for 65% of the county’s sales tax revenue.

The new tax will kick in halfway through 2025 and is estimated to cover a projected $7 million budget shortfall. It will generate double that every year thereafter.

Summit County will vote whether to adopt the 2025 proposed budget in December.