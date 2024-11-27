Swaner EcoCenter and Preserve exhibit honors landscape, cranes

The collection includes 40 photographs from local photographers. Swaner EcoCenter and Preserve Director of Visitor Experience and Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith said the photographers didn’t have to travel far.

She said, “They live just along the edge of the preserve. Their names are Steve Krongard and Jody Buren, and they've been living in Park City full time for the last, I think, four or five years.”

Klingensmith said there are about 22 images of sandhill cranes and another 22 landscape photos.

“The crane photographs are these beautiful portraits of the cranes with white backgrounds,” she said. “So it's all when they come in the spring and there's still snow on the ground. All of the photographs are taken like that, and you just get such detail and personality to them.”

She said there are also some activities to go along with the photos.

“You can go through with a guidebook that helps you to learn about the preserve along the way, and then we've got a bunch of fun kids interactives," she said. "You can dress up as a Sandhill Crane, eat like a Sandhill Crane, build a Sandhill Crane nest, and you can even talk back to some of the photographs and put what you think the cranes are saying or doing in them.”

The free exhibit is on display through Sunday, Dec. 1, but the EcoCenter will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.