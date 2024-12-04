People’s Health Clinic highlights women’s health services ahead of 25th anniversary celebration

The nonprofit People’s Health Clinic provides free healthcare to Summit and Wasatch County residents. In 2024, the clinic celebrates 25 years of caring for the community, with a particular focus on how its women’s health staff aids patients.

Thanks to a $75,000 Park City Community Foundation grant, Director Tania Bodnar said the women’s health branch was able to add a clinical coordinator to the team. The coordinator is focused on providing support for women before, during and after their appointment.

“Making sure that they're getting transportation, that they have wraparound services, that they have imaging, that they have referrals, consults,” Bodnar said.

Labor and delivery nurse Lauren Davis said the clinic also provides educational opportunities to patients. She said her team noticed there was a gap in education for Spanish-speaking clients.

So Davis, who is also a lactation consultant, and a colleague started a monthly Spanish breastfeeding course. As part of the curriculum, she said they also talk about what to expect at the hospital and how to sign up for emergency Medicaid and the Women, Infants and Children program — or WIC — which provides breastfeeding services and supplemental foods.

“It's something that they can attend when they're already there for an appointment, so they don't have to worry about extra transportation which can be a barrier.”

The class was started in 2023 and Davis said since then breastfeeding rates in the Latino community have increased from about 28% to over 54%.