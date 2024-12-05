© 2024 KPCW

Basin Rec’s Run-a-Muk dog park gets new trailhead, restrooms

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 5, 2024 at 3:15 PM MST
Improvements coming to Run-A-Muk trailhead.
Basin Recreation
Improvements coming to Run-A-Muk trailhead.

One of Summit County’s most popular dog parks now has restrooms and a second trailhead and parking lot.

The new trailhead at Basin Recreation’s Run-a-Muk trail and dog park system adds 30 more spots, tripling the amount of parking.

The new hike-only Pawmaste trail runs almost a half mile connecting the parking lot to the existing trail system.

The parking lot was added to get the overflow of cars at the dog park off the road.

Basin Rec said Run-a-Muk is one of the largest fenced dog parks in the country.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
