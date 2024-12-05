Basin Rec’s Run-a-Muk dog park gets new trailhead, restrooms

The new trailhead at Basin Recreation’s Run-a-Muk trail and dog park system adds 30 more spots, tripling the amount of parking.

The new hike-only Pawmaste trail runs almost a half mile connecting the parking lot to the existing trail system.

The parking lot was added to get the overflow of cars at the dog park off the road.

Basin Rec said Run-a-Muk is one of the largest fenced dog parks in the country.