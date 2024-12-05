Community-based Park City Singers set for two holiday concerts

The nonprofit musical group was started in 1995 to provide quality choral performances in Park City and Summit County.

Musical Director Joe Demers said it’s a non-audition community choir open to all.

“When people say, ‘I can't sing, I can't carry on tune,’ I kind of ditch that and say, ‘Yeah, you can. We can help you, and if you struggle, we can put you between two strong singers.’ So that helps,” he said.

Demers and the roughly 50 members of the choir have been preparing for the holiday concerts since September, meeting every Tuesday to rehearse for two hours. Some members join the Park City Singers each year, while others are singing for the first time.

“My favorite part is the moment where I feel like things are clicking and yes, we're going to be ready,” Demers said. “That happened right before Thanksgiving.”

Demers said the concert will feature classics like “O Holy Night,” “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks” and “Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming.” The choir will also sing a Hanukkah song called “Bidi Bom.” There are also songs aimed toward kids, including “Santa’s On His Way” which the audience can sing along to.

"Our new pieces this year that are not necessarily holiday-related, we have one that's called ‘Benedictus’ by Karl Jenkins, which is an amazing piece that is very contrapuntal in some respects, meaning there are many different layers to each voice,” Demers said. “Then we have one that is just called ‘Amen,’ and that's our final piece.”

The holiday concerts are on Dec. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Both will be held at the Park City Community Church, 4501 Highway 224.