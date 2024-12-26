Summit County Sheriff’s Office hosts class to help Spanish speakers get their driver’s licenses

The sheriff’s office launched a monthly driver’s license class for Spanish speakers in June 2024.

Sgt. Skyler Talbot said the class is partly a response to an increase in motorists driving without a license over the last five to 10 years. He said it’s not that licenses had expired or were suspended, but simply that some drivers had never obtained a license.

“I think one of the main reasons is individuals in our Spanish-speaking community are somewhat at a disadvantage when it comes to having access to information on how to get that driver's license,” Talbot said.

The class is the brainchild of Deputy Daniela Anderson. She has lived in the area for 24 years but is originally from Argentina. Anderson previously told KPCW there’s a large Spanish-speaking community in Summit County and she identified a need for more Spanish resources.

“I come from a country where people are afraid of the police. They're afraid when they get stopped, you know, and so I kind of wanted to educate the community,” Anderson said.

The class is designed specifically for Spanish speakers with limited English proficiency. During instruction, attendees learn about required legal documents, fingerprinting procedures and how to prepare for the written test.

Talbot said the sheriff’s office has been surprised by the turnout.

“Every month [we’re] seeing between 30 and 50 people showing up to these events, it's very clear to us that this is something the community wants,” he said.

Anderson said the class also provides a safe space for participants to ask questions about other law enforcement topics like domestic violence and fraud.

“Sometimes the people they attend the class, they just want to know more about the law,” she said. “That's another bridge that we cross when we talk about a problem or something that they might have questions about.”

Talbot said the sheriff’s office is working to host the class every week in 2025. The community outreach team currently teaches the class in addition to their regular duties and he said the office wants to hire full-time staffers to be part of the team.

The sheriff’s office, Talbot said, is also working on tracking how many people successfully receive their driver’s license after taking the class. However, deputies have heard success stories anecdotally.

“Our deputies, including Deputy Anderson herself, have had the opportunity to come into contact with individuals who didn't have a driver's license, came to the driver's license information class, and then weeks or months later, were able to have another contact with law enforcement and say, ‘Hey, look, I got my driver's license. Thank you so much for putting that class on.’”

The driver’s license class is held on the second Saturday of each month at 5 p.m. in the Sheldon Richins Building. The next class is Jan. 11.