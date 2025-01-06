Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports more DUI arrests, road rage in 2024

Summit County Sheriff Sgt. Skyler Talbot said, in 2023, deputies made 83 arrests for driving under the influence. That number increased to 131 in 2024.

He said deputies can’t stop people from drinking and driving until they’re on the road, so education is the best prevention.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chief Deputy Kacey Bates and Sgt. Skyler Talbot Listen • 16:32

“Being aware of, hey, one or one or two drinks, they can get you there very easily,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Utah has the lowest blood alcohol concentration limit in the nation. Drivers are considered “under the influence” when their BAC reaches 0.05%. The legal limit in the rest of the U.S. is 0.08%.

Talbot added “attempt to locate” calls increased 4% in 2024 too, calls he said are increasingly linked to road rage.

“We're seeing an uptick in these incidents that start out as minor — maybe following too close or cutting someone off,” Talbot said. “If that's happening, give us a call. Let us know the vehicle, where they're headed. We'll try and find them. Don't try and take the situation into your own hands.”

One such incident turned deadly in September , when a Summit County man shot and killed a Hideout resident in Jordanelle State Park. And Summit County charged another resident with assault after he allegedly attacked another driver at the Junction Commons outlet mall in November .

The good news, Talbot said, is property crimes decreased, particularly vehicle burglaries.

“A 23% decrease year to year — so in 2023, we had 71 incidences of vehicle burglaries. In 2024 that number dropped to 55,” he said.