Local nonprofit’s WE RIP program helps provide affordable housing to seasonal workers

The Housing Resource Center at Mountainlands Community Housing Trust launched the WE RIP program in 2023 as it's increasingly difficult for local workers to find affordable housing.

Executive Director Jason Glidden said the housing center partners with various organizations, including the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Rossignol, to incentivize local homeowners to rent to workers.

“They have the incentives of getting new Rossignol gear and some gift certificates from HOTWORX,” he said. “So it's just a way to try to incentivize folks to go ahead and open up any open space that they have in the community and get some more space for these seasonal workers that are coming in.”

Rent is capped at $1,000 per room or $1,500 per month for a one-bedroom or studio unit to ensure the units are affordable. Glidden said places near transit are highly encouraged.

“We like to see it on transit to make sure it's easy, because a lot of the folks that are coming in for the seasonal work don't have necessary vehicles.”

This winter, the WE RIP program provided 36 beds to seasonal workers. Glidden said that’s shy of its 40-bed goal, but he hopes to expand the program next year.

There are still listings available on the housing center’s website .

Glidden said the nonprofit will start preparing for the next winter season’s WE RIP program in mid-summer.