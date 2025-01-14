UDOT launches Wasatch Back traffic tool with real-time updates

The new “UDOT Wasatch Back” service will provide drive times, traffic delays and safety information along key travel routes in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The resource is an expansion of The Utah Department of Transportation’s “Roads to Recreation” program, which provides traffic and safety information to travelers in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

UDOT said alerts and other information will be shared on its website as well as Instagram , Facebook and X .

Real-time updates begin Jan. 22, focusing on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon, U.S. 40 between Silver Creek Junction and Mayflower, state Route 224 from Kimball Junction into Park City, and state Route 248 from Quinns Junction into Park City.

The service will also provide alerts for Utah’s traction law and weather forecasts.

You asked & we listened! @UtahDOT is launching new traveler information resources for the Wasatch Back.



Traveling through Parleys Canyon or the Park City area? This account is going to be your #1 resource for transportation information. pic.twitter.com/Bg9FXIXkNI — UDOT Wasatch Back (@wasatchbackudot) January 13, 2025

UDOT Traveler Information Director Becky Parker said the expansion is a response to public feedback.

“One of the things that came out of our interviews, out of our research, was that people don't have all the information they need, including traction law,” she said.

Parker said the alerts and traffic information will be especially useful for people traveling to recreate like skiers and riders going to Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain or Woodward Park City.

“We're going to be able to collaborate with our partners in the area, so we'll be able to provide parking information from the resorts, and we're also working with the county and the city so that we can make sure that it's a one-stop kind of a place where you can get all of your traveler information questions answered,” Parker said.

That includes partnering with local transit organizations like Park City Transit and High Valley Transit to share park-and-ride information.

During storms, UDOT traffic cameras will show road conditions so drivers know what to expect along the way.