Summit County residents can give tourism feedback through resident sentiment survey

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau survey findings help the chamber align its programs, events, benefits and more with the community’s vision.

“It's to see what our community understands about what the chamber is already doing, what the residents understand about the programs that the chamber might be running,” said Senior Director of Community and Government Affairs Becca Gerber. “It helps understand what impacts tourism is having on our community. What are people concerned about?”

She said the comprehensive survey followed a series of one-time surveys circulated to residents, local businesses and community stakeholders to create a sustainable tourism plan. The goal was to get an idea of how to improve the quality of life of Summit County residents and make the area a more environmentally friendly destination.

Gerber said there are over 80 projects in the community tied to the sustainable tourism plan, including the bike share program and the zero food waste program.

“The resident sentiment survey that we are doing right now is just one way that we can track whether any of these projects are starting to change the way that our residents understand tourism in our community, and they feel the impact,” Gerber said.

Through survey feedback, the chamber also introduced its new Mountainkind brand and logo . The chamber says the word “mountainkind” is a reference to inclusive, caring, friendly, nature-respecting people or places.

Along with the rebrand, the chamber created the Mountainkind card , a digital card that works like cash at nearly 60 local businesses.

The survey can be found here .

Those who take the survey can enter into an opportunity drawing to win one of five $100 Mountainkind cards.