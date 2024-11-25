New Mountainkind gift card offers 50% bonus for limited time

The digital card, which is sent via email, works like cash at nearly 60 local businesses. Since its launch on Nov. 8, more than 180 cards have been sold, putting $26,000 into the local economy.

Scott House, the Chamber Bureau’s senior director of partner services, said the card can only be spent at participating chamber partner businesses.

“By creating the mountain kind card, we can say you should buy a Mountainkind card and support all local businesses in Park City, and we ensure that those dollars stay local,” House said.

He said more businesses are being added every week.

The full list of participants including restaurants, spas and ski shops can be found here.

For a limited time only, he said the Mountainkind card is offering a 50% bonus.

“So that means if you buy a $200 Mountainkind card, you actually get $300,” he explained. “So, you buy a $200 card, that one comes to you, and then you get an additional $100 card that gets delivered to you as well, and that card expires in a year. So, the gift that we're giving you expires in a year, but the card that you purchase in whatever amount - that one doesn't expire.”

The card he said also means the Chamber can support all of its member partners.

For now, the digital card must be entered manually into a business’s register but in another couple of months, he said they’ll be able to enter the card into phone wallets allowing tap to pay.

More information or to purchase a Mountainkind card is available here.

And save the date for Mountainkind morning happening on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at about 15 coffee shops around town. The chamber will hand out free coffee in Mountainkind mugs.