YMCA offers day and overnight options at two Summit County camps

The YMCA offers wilderness experiences for Utah’s youth at Camp Roger located off the Mirror Lake Highway and at Mill Hollow near the Mill Hollow Reservoir off state Route 32.

The overnight camps provide different experiences at the two locations. Overnight camp director Ben Wittig said Camp Roger is the larger of the two with a capacity of 170 kids per session and they also have an equestrian program.

Mill Hollow is undergoing capital renovations and can take about 100 children. With easy access to the reservoir, Wittig said they provide a lot of water programs, like swimming and kayaking.

Both camps are co-ed and campers are grouped by age and grade. Wittig said the overnight camps provide a screen-free experience while teaching autonomy.

“You're in a structured, supervised environment,” Wittig said. “But as a child, you've got that feeling of wonder, and these opportunities for growth, where you're making choices yourself. You’ve got that hand on your shoulder, so to speak, of the counselors and staff making sure you're safe and doing the right things, but you really get to experience this, this community, this place, unplugged from technology, and you're in the wilderness, and you get to navigate this world by your as a young person with other young people around you having fun in the wilderness.”

Ten sessions are offered at Camp Roger. Mill Hollow, at a higher elevation, will offer seven sessions this summer.

The “Y” also offers a day camp. The Summit County one will at Treasure Mountain Junior High School this year. Day camp director Mary Gilson said there are two choices – traditional camp, and for an additional $150, adventure camp.

“Every morning, we start with an exciting assembly where everybody gathers together and gets into the theme, and we do lots of songs, dances and just really hype everybody up for the day,” Gilson said. “And then we have groups go off into different areas. They may be going on an adventure to the ice arena or to do a service project at NAC. Kids get to vote and decide what they want to do for the week at the beginning of the week, with the different options that we have available. And then, they're going to go out and have adventures.”

Camp can be expensive but Wittig said they’ll work with campers to make sure everyone can attend.

“Anyone can apply for financial assistance,” he said. “And then even beyond that, if there's, you know, a circumstance that maybe you can't fit into that application, our directors and myself are able to kind of go through case by case and really make sure every kid has a way to come to camp regardless of the financial situation.”

For more dates and information visit ymcautah.org.