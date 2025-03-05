Recycle Utah to host second Coalville recycling day

The nonprofit will be collecting cardboard, plastics, electric waste and batteries at the Ledges Event Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event also gives Coalville residents an opportunity to share input on what recycling resources would be most helpful to them.

Recycle Utah hosted its first recycling pickup event in Coalville in January and is using grant funding it received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand services in eastern Summit County.