Recycle Utah to host second Coalville recycling day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:45 PM MST
Park City recycling center will be temporarily closed until Sept. 3, 2024.
Recycle Utah
/
Instagram
Recycle Utah is headed to Coalville for its second free recycling collection event Saturday as it looks to expand its reach.

The nonprofit will be collecting cardboard, plastics, electric waste and batteries at the Ledges Event Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event also gives Coalville residents an opportunity to share input on what recycling resources would be most helpful to them.

Recycle Utah hosted its first recycling pickup event in Coalville in January and is using grant funding it received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand services in eastern Summit County.
