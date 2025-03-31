Dash cam shows multicounty stolen car chase, driver identified

The March 23 chase began at about 2 a.m. on state Route 224 approaching Kimball Junction.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says two cars were spotted speeding north at roughly 70 mph. Deputies were able to pursue one, an SUV stolen from Clearfield.

Audio from dashboard camera footage shared with KPCW indicates the SUV headed west on Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon and toward Interstate 15 at speeds between 60 mph and 80 mph.

Summit County sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot said authorities spiked the car’s tires twice: once at the top of the canyon, and again in Salt Lake City.

Sparks are flying in the video as a Utah Highway Patrol cruiser approaches the SUV, which was continuing on rims with three Summit County deputies in pursuit.

Utah Highway Patrol An SUV allegedly stolen from a Clearfield, Utah, home flees on Interstate 80 west toward Interstate 15 after running over spike strips March 23, 2025.

The trooper spins the SUV out on the ramp connecting Interstate 80 west to I-15 north, about 15 minutes after the chase began.

Before the SUV stops, the video shows the driver jump out and over the highway barrier, before escaping south on foot. His female passenger didn’t flee and was arrested at the scene.

Although the driver got away that night, Talbot said he has been identified. He was not in custody as of March 31.

The passenger, who is also yet to be charged, allegedly denied knowing the driver.