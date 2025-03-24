Suspects lead authorities on chase from Park City to South Salt Lake

The multi-county chase began about 2 a.m. March 23, when a Summit County deputy saw two vehicles heading north on state Route 224 driving 25 mph over the 45-mph speed limit.

One vehicle got away. Deputies say the other, a black SUV, initially slowed down before speeding west onto Interstate 80.

Deputies laid spike strips near the top of Parleys Canyon puncturing one of the SUV’s tires.

Utah Highway Patrol responded as the chase continued into Salt Lake City where troopers spiked the rest of the SUV’s tires near the 1300 East exit.

The suspects, a man and a woman, continued on rims until the Interstate 15 interchange where a trooper forced the SUV to spin out before it could merge onto I-15.

The driver ran from the vehicle and authorities have not been able to find him.

Troopers did arrest his passenger. She had not been charged as of March 24 and denied knowing the driver who got away.

She was booked for obstruction of justice and possession of the stolen SUV, then released from the Summit County Jail March 23.

Deputies say the SUV was stolen from a home in Clearfield.

Authorities continue to search for the man driving the stolen vehicle.