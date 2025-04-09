Easter egg hunts spring up across the Wasatch Back

Starting Thursday, the Heber Valley Railroad will start the Easter Bunny Train’s engine for a 40-minute round-trip ride to Charleston.

It features music by the performing “Peeps” and surprise-filled Easter eggs.

The Easter Bunny will make an early stop at the Heber train depot for photos and after the train returns, magician Century Russel will perform.

The train runs twice a day Thursday and Friday and three times Saturday through April 19.

Also in Wasatch County, Midway’s newest bookstore, Folklore, will host an egg hunt and share Easter stories April 12 at Springer Farms.

Next week Summit County Easter activities begin with a three-day Easter egg hunt in Old Town Park City starting April 18.

Limited to the first 100 people who complete it each day, the Park City Silver Easter Egg Hunt will take participants up and down Main Street to find hidden eggs to earn prizes.

Basin Recreation will celebrate Easter on April 19 with its annual egg scramble and egg hunt at Willow Creek Park.

In Heber the police department will host its annual first responder egg hunt and pancake breakfast April 19.

The family-friendly event starts with breakfast at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. for all ages.

Also Saturday, April 19, the Easter Bunny will stop at Spring Gardens Senior Living. Kids eight and younger can join in the egg hunt and take photos with the bunny.

All Easter egg hunts are BYOB, bring-your-own-basket.