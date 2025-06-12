© 2025 KPCW

Summit County to name Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch roundabout sculptures

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2025 at 3:36 PM MDT
The community can vote on names for the sandhill crane and moose roundabout statues until July 5.
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is asking the community to name statues being installed at the Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch roundabouts.

The moose and a sandhill crane sculptures, created by local artists Don Kennel and Lisa Adler, will stand 25 feet tall and weigh almost 8,000 pounds.

Students from nearby schools suggested names for the animals and now residents can make the final decisions.

Names for the moose include Milo, Rocky, Miner and Ridge.

Options for the crane are Cookie, Athena, Sandy and River

Residents can vote online or in person until July 5 at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, CREATE PC Local Artist Collective and Summit County Library locations.
