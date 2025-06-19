Summit County semitruck rollover injures two, closes I-80 WB for hours

The westbound lanes of I-80 reopened around 10:30 a.m. after a semitruck rollover injuring two people around 5 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation said hazmat crews were called to the scene near mile post 146 because oil the trailer was carrying spilled in the accident.

🚨Crash Update: WB I-80 at MP 146 (Silver Creek Junction) two lanes are now open. Expect delays in the area. Use US-189 and I-84 as an alternate. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 19, 2025

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said the semitruck swerved to avoid a vehicle that hit an elk, lost control and rolled.

The tractor trailer hit another other car in the crash, critically injuring the driver.

1 of 2 — Image_20250619_070449_236-1024x768.jpeg Utah Highway Patrol 2 of 2 — Image_20250619_070454_084-1024x768.jpeg Utah Highway Patrol

The semitruck driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.