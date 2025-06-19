© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County semitruck rollover injures two, closes I-80 WB for hours

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta,
Ashton Edwards
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:05 PM MDT
The scene of the crash Thursday.
Utah Highway Patrol
The scene of the crash Thursday.

A semitruck rolled on I-80 near Silver Creek Junction, leaving one person in critical condition and closing all westbound lanes for hours Thursday.

The westbound lanes of I-80 reopened around 10:30 a.m. after a semitruck rollover injuring two people around 5 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation said hazmat crews were called to the scene near mile post 146 because oil the trailer was carrying spilled in the accident.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said the semitruck swerved to avoid a vehicle that hit an elk, lost control and rolled.

The tractor trailer hit another other car in the crash, critically injuring the driver.

1 of 2  — Image_20250619_070449_236-1024x768.jpeg
Utah Highway Patrol
2 of 2  — Image_20250619_070454_084-1024x768.jpeg
Utah Highway Patrol

The semitruck driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards