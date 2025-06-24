Basin Rec calls for volunteers to 'Pull & Plant' at pollinator garden

Basin Recreation is looking for volunteers to help put the finishing touches on the pollinator garden for its "Pull & Plant" event at Matt Knoop park.

Recognized as a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation , the garden will support a variety of species including butterflies, bees and birds by offering food, shelter and water for native pollinators.

Those interested must register before the June 27 event. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and gloves; tools will be provided.

The pollinator garden officially opens July 2 with a grand opening ceremony at noon.

Dogs are not allowed inside the garden.