Basin Rec calls for volunteers to 'Pull & Plant' at pollinator garden

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT
The pollinator garden at Matt Knoop park is located on the southeast side of the park behind the playground.
Basin Recreation
The pollinator garden at Matt Knoop park is located on the southeast side of the park behind the playground.

Basin Rec’s open space team is almost done with the garden, but needs help pulling weeds and planting native plants.

Basin Recreation is looking for volunteers to help put the finishing touches on the pollinator garden for its "Pull & Plant" event at Matt Knoop park.

Recognized as a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, the garden will support a variety of species including butterflies, bees and birds by offering food, shelter and water for native pollinators.

Those interested must register before the June 27 event. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and gloves; tools will be provided.

The pollinator garden officially opens July 2 with a grand opening ceremony at noon.

Dogs are not allowed inside the garden.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
