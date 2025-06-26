Create PC opens new exhibit and designs new interactive Pride project

The opening reception for the new summer-fall exhibit at the local artist collective gallery on Kearns Blvd. takes place Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Park City Summit County Arts Council Communications Manager Kendall Kelley says the event will be held in conjunction with the monthly gallery stroll along Main St. and in the Prospector area.

“This evening, we're going to do our usual fun, which is going to be drinks, some light bites, showcasing all of the new artwork from the local artists that are going to be participating in this showcase. And in addition to that, we're going to be doing a fun activation for Pride month.”

Summer interns and artists Grace Gladson and Liv Skylling have designed the activation. Gladson says the community is invited to take part in compiling the mosaic on Friday.

“We've made kind of an interactive mural where we have like, a big piece of like wood in the Create Gallery, and we've painted it, and then we'll give all of the people who come into the gallery pieces of mosaic tile, and they can stick on, like a red one to the red section, and then it'll come together to be a big mosaic for Pride Month,” Gladson said.

Skylling says the piece is about 4 feet by 6 feet and will be filled with thousands of pieces of glass.

“It's gonna be really colorful,” Skylling said. “It's kind of a sun piece, and then there's just some swirls, and then the mosaic should look really cool. It's kind of glass on the big piece. It'll kind of be laid up against the wall, and it should come together to be a really cool project.”

A unique feature is a mirror placed in the center of the mosaic, allowing people to look at themselves and take pictures, that appear to show them inside the mosaic. If it’s not completed, the piece will be brought to the Summit Arts Market next month.

Kelley says the arts council will host the Summit Arts Market on Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Barn in Oakley featuring the work of local artists.

“You're going to be able to see over 40 artists displaying their art and artisanal goods,” Kelley said. “Then there is food trucks. We have Super Cheesy, Happy Tummy Chinese food. We also have a coffee truck, as well as paletas, which we had at our Latino Arts Festival, both the coffee and paletas. And then there's going to be a beer garden. There's live music that Mountain Town Music will be putting on.”

Miners 9 will also be hosting their monthly pop-up art show at Miners Hospital this weekend – Friday through Sunday [June 27 – June 29] featuring a new line up of nine rotating artists.



