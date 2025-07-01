Forum Fest features live music, fireworks at Canyons Village

Hosted by the Canyons Village Management Association, the festival will feature live music, drone shows, fireworks and activities for kids July 3 to July 5.

CVMA marketing director Debbi LaBelle said performing artists include Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, March Fourth Marching Band, Hogslop String Band, Laine Hardy, Neon Velvet and Super Diamond.

LaBelle said there is something for everyone at Forum Fest 2025.

FULL INTERVIEW: Canyons Village Management Association Marketing Director Debbi LaBelle and Director of Planning and Parking John Simmons on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 10:10

“This year we have a dedicated kids area which is going to be so much fun,” she said. “We have cornhole and mini golf. We have a puppy pit with Nuzzles and Company. We have an owl show. We have face painting and henna.”

For the adults, there will be ax throwing, a mechanical bull and a multi-day cornhole tournament.

DJ Nate Wyatt will lead the festival every day, playing music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the live bands. Fireworks and drone shows start each night at 10:15 p.m.

This year, LaBelle said they have ramped up the show from 300 to 500 drones.

“There's a theme each night,” she said. “The first night is more spring and summer sports-related: hiking, biking, fishing, things like that are going to appear in the sky. And then, of course, Fourth of July, it'll be a little bit more Fourth of July related. And then on [July 5] we have more winter sports. So skiing, snowboarding, things like that.”

Everyone is encouraged to carpool and take free public transit to Forum Fest. Parking is limited at Canyons Village as crews build a new parking garage at the base of the Cabriolet.

Festival-goers can park at the Jeremy Ranch or Ecker Hill park-and-rides or the Kimball Junction Transit Center and take High Valley Transit to the base of the Cabriolet which starts at 3 p.m.

CVMA operations director John Simmons says an extra shuttle called “the yellow fun bus” will also bring people to the village.

“There will be yellow buses circulating those park-and-ride options as well, and going straight from there to the Canyons Village transit hub and back,” he said.

Limited parking will be available at the Canyons Village upper lots for cars with three or more people.

CVMA is a financial supporter of KCPW.