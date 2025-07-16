© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire weather conditions continue as dry winds, thunderstorms roll through Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:03 PM MDT
A small grass fire broke out near the Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Wasatch Fire District
A small grass fire broke out near the Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The Wasatch Back has had 28 wildfires this year and avoided large blazes so far.

A 4-acre fire near the Strawberry Bay Marina and another 4-acre fire near Francis have been the biggest Wasatch and Summit counties.

Since January, about 560 wildfires have sparked in Utah; humans have caused 73% of those, including the Monroe Canyon Fire in central Utah which has burned more than 5,000 acres since July 13 and is 0% contained.

The state’s largest fire is the July 11 France Canyon Fire which has burned almost 35,000 acres, or 55 square miles, in Garfield County. Utah Fire Info reports the blaze is 90% contained.

Fire officials warn residents about the dry conditions across the state as high winds and scattered dry thunderstorms roll through Utah.

Earlier this week Summit County increased its fire danger to “very high,” amid Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver