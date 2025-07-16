Fire weather conditions continue as dry winds, thunderstorms roll through Utah

A 4-acre fire near the Strawberry Bay Marina and another 4-acre fire near Francis have been the biggest Wasatch and Summit counties.

Since January, about 560 wildfires have sparked in Utah; humans have caused 73% of those, including the Monroe Canyon Fire in central Utah which has burned more than 5,000 acres since July 13 and is 0% contained.

The state’s largest fire is the July 11 France Canyon Fire which has burned almost 35,000 acres, or 55 square miles, in Garfield County. Utah Fire Info reports the blaze is 90% contained.

Fire officials warn residents about the dry conditions across the state as high winds and scattered dry thunderstorms roll through Utah.

Earlier this week Summit County increased its fire danger to “very high,” amid Stage 1 fire restrictions.