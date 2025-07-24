© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back wildfire risk very high for Pioneer Day weekend

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
Crews work to extinguish a brush fire in Echo Canyon off Interstate 80 in Summit County after it sparked around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.
North Summit Fire Service District
Crews work to extinguish a brush fire in Echo Canyon off Interstate 80 in Summit County after it sparked around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The National Weather Service is warning Utahns about critical fire weather conditions in the Wasatch Back through the Pioneer Day weekend.

The weather service says a combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity is creating an environment where wildfires can easily spark and rapidly spread.

Park City temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. The Heber Valley will reach the low 90s throughout the weekend.

Forestry officials have listed the wildfire risk in the Wasatch Back as “very high” with the worst conditions expected Saturday and Sunday.

State officials have already implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, banning fireworks and open fires except within established facilities and improved campgrounds.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller