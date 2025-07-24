Wasatch Back wildfire risk very high for Pioneer Day weekend
The National Weather Service is warning Utahns about critical fire weather conditions in the Wasatch Back through the Pioneer Day weekend.
The weather service says a combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity is creating an environment where wildfires can easily spark and rapidly spread.
Park City temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. The Heber Valley will reach the low 90s throughout the weekend.
Forestry officials have listed the wildfire risk in the Wasatch Back as “very high” with the worst conditions expected Saturday and Sunday.
State officials have already implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, banning fireworks and open fires except within established facilities and improved campgrounds.