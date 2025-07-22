© 2025 KPCW

Where can fireworks be set off in the Wasatch Back on Pioneer Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT
Utah law also restricts fireworks during certain time periods.
Sunday Alamba
/
AP
Utah law restricts fireworks during certain time periods. Fireworks are allowed during the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions across Utah through Pioneer Day weekend.

The weather outlook includes gusty winds and low humidity in northern, central and southern Utah and Uinta County in Wyoming.

Amid drought and fire conditions, state officials have put Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. Those restrictions ban the use of open fires except within established facilities or improved campgrounds.

They also ban fireworks or other pyrotechnics.

In Summit County, fireworks are banned in all unincorporated areas, on state lands and in Coalville.

A map showing where fireworks are not allowed in Summit County.

In Wasatch County, fireworks will be allowed through July 25 in incorporated areas of Heber, Midway, Charleston and Wallsburg.

A map showing where fireworks are and aren't allowed in Wasatch County during the Pioneer Day holiday.
Summit County
