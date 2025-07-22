Where can fireworks be set off in the Wasatch Back on Pioneer Day

The weather outlook includes gusty winds and low humidity in northern, central and southern Utah and Uinta County in Wyoming.

Amid drought and fire conditions, state officials have put Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. Those restrictions ban the use of open fires except within established facilities or improved campgrounds.

They also ban fireworks or other pyrotechnics.

In Summit County, fireworks are banned in all unincorporated areas , on state lands and in Coalville .

Summit County A map showing where fireworks are not allowed in Summit County.

In Wasatch County, fireworks will be allowed through July 25 in incorporated areas of Heber, Midway, Charleston and Wallsburg.