Fire danger increases to 'extreme' ahead of increased restrictions

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:25 PM MDT
Smokey bear sanding next to a fire danger sign
National Wildfire Coordinating Group

Summit County has increased the level of fire danger to “extreme” as hot, dry conditions persist in northern Utah.

The elevated status comes a day before Stage 2 fire restrictions go into effect statewide.

The restrictions ban all open flame in unincorporated areas, on state land and some national forests.

Anyone violating the restrictions could face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

More information about fire restrictions in Summit County can be found here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
