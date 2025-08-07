Oakley residents voice opposition to proposed city center development

Businessman Steve Smith’s bid to develop the center of Oakley was back in front of the city’s planning commission Wednesday to get initial feedback.

The master plan proposes adding a convenience store, car wash and a 16-pump gas station on the west side of state Route 32 north of Center Street. A diner, retail space, grocery store, post office, town hall and food bank are proposed for the east side of SR-32.

Also to the east, on the south side of Center Street, the plan would add three apartment buildings with a total of 36 units and 40,000 square feet of commercial retail space. A farmer’s market-parking lot combination is also proposed. The area includes the existing Brooklawn Creamery. Built in 1929, the historic building would be restored to as close to its original state as possible.

The project, which the commission last saw in May , also features a proposed high-end restaurant east of Millrace Road.

The plan includes over 400 parking spots, but the development team emphasized they want the area to be bike-friendly and walkable. The team wants to continue a foot path along SR-32 to Stevens Grove and over 30% of the project is dedicated to open space.

1 of 3 — Oakley City Center plan 1.png Oakley City Center Master Plan. KYUNE Engineering 2 of 3 — Oakley City Center plan 2.png Oakley City Center Master Plan. KYUNE Engineering 3 of 3 — Oakley City Center plan 3.png Oakley City Center Master Plan. KYUNE Engineering

During the public comment period, 15 Oakley residents gave feedback. Like many, Tad Campbell expressed concerns the plan involved too much development.

He said he moved to Oakley in 2018 because it’s a quiet town surrounded by natural beauty.

“I stand before you not to oppose progress, but to raise a red flag about a kind of change that could fundamentally alter who we are as a town and not for the better,” he said.

Robert Gordon agreed, saying an apartment building would cause Oakley to lose its charm.

Thomas Schultz also wants Oakley to retain its small-town feel. He objected to the size of the proposed gas station.

“God knows what we need 16 pumps for in this town,” he said.

Michelle Campbell said the gas station’s size and location are “a death trap waiting to happen,” and while she’s in favor of some growth, she said the proposal is too large.

Heather Masson said she wants more responsible growth.

“I feel like this is a pretty egregious plan for a quaint, small town that we are,” she said. “It would be nice to have some retail with apartments above. We don't need the gas station, we don't need a car wash, we don't need a high-end restaurant.”

The planning commission opted to table a decision on the master plan for 60 days to allow more time for discussion.