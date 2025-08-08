Summit County luxury community Wohali files for bankruptcy

The voluntary Chapter 11 petition from Wohali Land Estates, LLC, was filed Aug. 8 to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Salt Lake City.

It would allow Wohali to continue to operate while repaying its creditors over time.

The case has been assigned to a judge but no hearings have been set.

Court records indicate Wohali owes money to more than 40 creditors.

An email seeking comment from Wohali's founding partners David Boyden, John Kaiser and Thomas Cottone, either directly or through their attorneys, received no response Friday.

Wohali’s website defaulted to a page that only read “Coming Soon” Aug. 8, 2025.

Since May 2025, the Coalville-area development’s owners have also been sued in four cases from creditors and contractors. One lawsuit brought by foreign investors claims they are owed $85 million.

A representative from an east coast real estate development firm told KPCW Aug. 2 he had been in talks with Wohali’s owners about purchasing the resort, but negotiations had broken down.

However, Kaiser previously told KPCW the buyer remained interested. He said the company was working toward a solution that would avoid foreclosure.