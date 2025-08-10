Complex wildfire specialists, more air support join fight against Beulah Fire

The U.S. Forest Service says the site of the blaze, in the High Uintas Wilderness, has seen “explosive fire growth” due to high winds and low humidity.

As of Sunday, 240 people and eight aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire, including four “scooper” planes and four helicopters making water drops to douse the flames.

The Beulah Fire is about 7.5 miles southeast of the Bear River Ranger Station on Mirror Lake Highway.

The Mountain West region’s Great Basin Team 4 is now managing the growing fire. It is a complex incident management team trained to handle large and difficult fires.

The fire is burning in heavy timber. Firefighters report short crown runs, meaning the fire is traveling through the treetops, and long-range spotting, where embers carried by the wind are spreading the blaze.

The forest service reports fire activity increased Saturday despite cooler temperatures and lower winds.

It says firefighters are working to reduce or eliminate risks to communities, infrastructure and recreation.

Summit County said midday Sunday the fire is several miles from the Manor Lands development and homes are not threatened. Officials will notify Manor Lands residents if the area is put on standby for possible evacuation.

The Hinckley Scout Ranch is also within a few miles of the blaze.

On Thursday, the Summit County Sheriff's Office closed roads and evacuated campers from the area. For an updated map of the closures, visit kpcw.org.

On Friday, the forest service placed the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit open flames, smoking and more. No restrictions were in place when the Beulah Fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.