Fire restriction in effect after Beulah Fire sparks in Summit County

Fire restrictions are now in place for almost all of the state after the Beulah Fire sparked in Summit County Thursday.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Toby Weed said the blaze has grown to more than 1,400 acres and is 0% contained in the Uinta Mountains about 7.5 miles southeast of the Bear River ranger station on Mirror Lake Highway.

Weed said the fire is not threatening structures as of Friday afternoon but it could if the fire grows. The Hinckley Boy Scout camp is about 2.5 miles away.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department has closed roads and evacuated people from Christmas Meadows, the east fork of the Bear River, Mill Creek and the west fork of the Blacks Fork area.

Roads remain closed to those camping areas.

Recreators are asked to stay away to allow crews to safely fight the flames.

Three helicopters, planes and about 145 personnel are working to contain the blaze Friday. Aircraft are dropping water while ground crews clear out underbrush, set up sprinkler systems and scout the fire’s perimeter.

Weed said what’s known as a “scooper” plane is on standby if needed to make larger water drops.

“We do have 145 personnel on site right now,” Weed said. “They're clearing out the underbrush, and they're setting up sprinkler systems with hose and water. So they put tanks by the structures and then run hose and pump and sprinkler systems as well as scouting out the perimeter of the fire.”

The fire comes amid red flag warnings for more than half the state with no rain in the forecast and gusty winds which are expected to increase fire activity.

Stage 2 fire restrictions have been in effect across Utah, banning open fires on unincorporated land and some national forests.

However, no restrictions were in place for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest when the fire started Thursday.

The forest service has since placed the area under lower Stage 1 restrictions . The order restricts open flames, smoking and welding and prohibits fireworks.

#uwcnf Fire restrictions will be implemented on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Friday, Aug 8 to reduce the potential for human-caused fires. Visit https://t.co/C3SYeVmgjZ for more information. pic.twitter.com/T9h0fSdxLy — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 8, 2025

Violating the fire restrictions is punishable by up to six months in jail and fines from $1,000 to $10,000.