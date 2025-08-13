Kenworthy holds on to final spot in Park City Council primary

The four candidates for Park City Council advancing to the general election will be Tana Toly, Diego Zegarra, Jeremy Rubell and John Kenworthy, according to unofficial results from the clerk’s office Wednesday.

Kenworthy has a slim lead in fourth, only a few dozen votes ahead of Beth Armstrong and Danny Glasser.

Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg said there are 22 outstanding ballots that require signature verification.

In Coalville, Rory Swenson and Lynn Wood will face off in the general election for the mayoral seat, after beating out Walter Brock and Tyler Rowser in the primary.

For Coalville City Council, Matthew Boyer, Jeff Peterson, Colleen Goodman and Andrew Nelson are set to advance to the general election ballot. Nelson is ahead of Steven Richins by 14 votes.

Incumbent Kay Richins is set square off with James Rees for Henefer’s mayoral seat. Both beat out Dawn Langston in the primary, who received 13 total votes.

In the Francis City Council primary, Riley Atkinson, Lynsi Stone, Clayton Querry and Shana Fryer are expected to move to the general election.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said additional results will likely not be released until the official canvass on Aug. 26.

A link to full election results can be found here.