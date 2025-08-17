International mediator Chad Ford to lead conflict transformation workshop in Park City

Chad Ford, known for his two decades of peacebuilding work in the Middle East, now serves as an associate professor at Utah State University and will bring a wealth of real-world experience to the workshop.

The event is tailored for both individuals and organizations, and Ford says participants can expect a hands-on workshop.

“This workshop is set up in a pretty intimate setting.” Ford explained on the KPCW “Local News Hour,” [Aug. 14]. We're going to have lots of time for participation exercises, like I said, role play. Don't come expecting to be lectured to. There'll be occasionally talking about concepts and helping us understand those concepts. But I find that you understand the concepts best when you practice them and when you try to apply them to real world situations in your own life, and that's what we're going to try to do.”

Something to watch for he says is noticing patterns.

“We typically experience conflict as happening to us instead of it is, again, this pattern that we are engaged in. We're going to have to spend some time, because it is really challenging sometimes to be able to see our part in the pattern. [It’s] easy to see others, but it's really hard to see our own.”

The event will be held at the Blair Education Center, 900 Round Valley Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $150. Here is the link to buy or for more information.



