Francis code changes ban future hotels, limit short-term rentals

Councilmembers and the mayor unanimously approved the new city code Aug. 14. It adds regulations for short-term rentals and stands in the way of any more hotels.

But the two hotels approved earlier this year would be grandfathered into the measure. One is at the intersection of state routes 32 and 35, and the other is at Lambert Lane and state Route 32.

Nearby residents are appealing the latter in 3rd District Court.

Francis drafted code changes following community outcry about the two hotels, which drew hours of negative public comment and a protest.

The short-term rental regulations cap the number of STRs at 3% of the number of rooftops in Francis. According to a city staff report, that would allow 18 nightly rentals based on the town’s current size.

STRs wouldn’t go through the conditional use permit process anymore; they’d have their own special permit staff alone would review.

Also included in the sweeping changes was an amendment to the conditional use permit process.

The city council would no longer make the final call, shifting approval authority to the planning commission.

Planners previously told KPCW the CUP process can be confusing to the general public because the city has a limited ability to deny them.

Review the code changes here.