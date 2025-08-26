Beulah Fire start still under investigation amid potential record-breaking fire year

Over the past few days crews have removed hazardous trees that may fall and injure fire crews or block critical routes.

Once the trees are cleared, personnel and equipment will be able to enter the East Fork and West Fork areas to safely remove brush fuel sources and strengthen fire lines.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Beulah Fire was 55% complete and had burned more than 5,700 acres.

Fire officials say the cooler temperatures have kept the fire from expanding but more rain is needed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

#BeulahFire Ops Video and Update for Tues, Aug.26. The fire is currently 5,719 acres and 55% complete. Firefighters have been able to make good progress on snagging operations over the last few days. More here: https://t.co/88Gvrx9a5g pic.twitter.com/uHNBgIfaEZ — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 26, 2025

It burns during what could be a record-breaking fire year in Utah.

The Utah News Dispatch reports Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands director Jamie Barnes shared several statistics with lawmakers that could make this year stand out.

Those include human-caused fires burning more than 100,000 acres across the state so far, which Barnes says is likely an all-time high.

The percentage of human-caused fires is also up compared to this time in previous years. Nearly 70% of the fires in Utah have been human-caused.

Typically that figure is between 50% and 60%.

It’s estimated Utah has spent almost $30 million so far to fight this year’s burns so far, another possible record.