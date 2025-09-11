Utah’s largest fires near 100% containment ahead of fall season
More than 950 wildfires have sparked across Utah since January.
State wildfire officials say more than 64% of those were human caused with almost 150 fires sparked by cars, 100 from open burns and 40 from campfires.
The state’s largest fires — the Beulah Fire in Summit County and Deer Creek Fire in northern San Juan County on the Colorado border — are nearing 100% containment.
The Beulah Fire has burned more than 5,700 acres in the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
The cause remains under investigation.