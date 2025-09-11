© 2025 KPCW

Utah’s largest fires near 100% containment ahead of fall season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
The Beulah Fire sparked in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County Aug. 7.
Utah Fire Info
The Beulah Fire sparked in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County Aug. 7.

More than 950 wildfires have sparked across Utah since January.

State wildfire officials say more than 64% of those were human caused with almost 150 fires sparked by cars, 100 from open burns and 40 from campfires.

The state’s largest fires — the Beulah Fire in Summit County and Deer Creek Fire in northern San Juan County on the Colorado border — are nearing 100% containment.

The Beulah Fire has burned more than 5,700 acres in the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The cause remains under investigation.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver