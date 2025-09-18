Basin Rec looks at tax increase for ongoing costs, new positions

According to District Director Dana Jones, Basin Recreation’s goal is to make smaller tax increases more frequently to avoid sticker shock.

“We don't want to wait for 10 years and all of a sudden have to ask for a big chunk,” she said at the Summit County Council Sept. 17. “We did it in 2019. We did it again in 2022 where we asked for a 19.9% [increase]. This time, it's again three years later, we're going to ask for 15%.”

It works out to $3.35 extra per year for every $100,000 of a property’s taxable value. Full-time residents are only taxed on roughly half their home’s assessed value.

Basin Rec says the increase would fund new employee salaries and ongoing costs, such as facilities maintenance and insurance.

“Everybody knows that insurance is going up, and ours has doubled over the last year, even,” Jones said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 15.

Basin Rec will send informational postcards to residents next month and is scheduled to share more details at the Oct. 8 Summit County Council meeting.

The council must approve Basin Rec’s tax rate since it’s the district’s governing board. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 10.

