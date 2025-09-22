© 2025 KPCW

Rocky Mountain Power awards $261k to Summit County, Mountain West organizations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:24 PM MDT
Trappist Monk Monastery is a newly preserved agricultural open space in the Ogden Valley.
Summit Land Conservancy
Rocky Mountain Power grants to to help local organizations who work to protect natural landscapes.

Rocky Mountain Power is awarding grants to more than 50 nonprofits across Idaho, Utah and Wyoming and four in Summit County have made the cut.

In total, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation distributed $261,000 to support a range of community enhancement and environmental initiatives.

In the Wasatch Back, Summit Community Gardens & EATS, Summit Land Conservancy, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and the Wasatch Wildlife Conservation Center.

Each grant is generally less than $10,000 with most between $2,000 and $5,000.

The latest round of funding is part of the foundation’s quarterly grant cycles that aid organizations that protect the west’s natural landscapes through initiatives such as affordable housing, workforce support, ecosystem conservation, trail restoration and outdoor education.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
