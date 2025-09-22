Rocky Mountain Power awards $261k to Summit County, Mountain West organizations
Rocky Mountain Power is awarding grants to more than 50 nonprofits across Idaho, Utah and Wyoming and four in Summit County have made the cut.
In total, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation distributed $261,000 to support a range of community enhancement and environmental initiatives.
In the Wasatch Back, Summit Community Gardens & EATS, Summit Land Conservancy, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and the Wasatch Wildlife Conservation Center.
Each grant is generally less than $10,000 with most between $2,000 and $5,000.
The latest round of funding is part of the foundation’s quarterly grant cycles that aid organizations that protect the west’s natural landscapes through initiatives such as affordable housing, workforce support, ecosystem conservation, trail restoration and outdoor education.