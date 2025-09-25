Recycle Utah to help Summit County locals dispose of hazardous waste

Summit County residents can get rid of their hazardous waste this weekend.

Saturday Recycle Utah will be at Park City Mountain’s Silver King parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nonprofit will take old paint, motor oil, antifreeze, batteries, gas, household cleaners, fertilizers, propane cylinders and other electronic and chemical waste. Mattresses will be accepted for a $20 fee.

The Bicycle Collective and Sunrise Rotary will also be there, taking bikes in all conditions.

They will be sold to fund the collective's charitable programs or donated. The drop off is for residents only. No commercial waste will be accepted

